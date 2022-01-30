North Battleford RCMP ask for video footage of stolen car with two babies, dogs inside

North Battleford RCMP are asking for anyone with video surveillance footage of a stolen car with two babies on board to come forward.

A white Chevrolet Optra was stolen just after 12 p.m. Saturday from the alley between the 1400 blocks of 103rd and 104th Streets in North Battleford, according to a news release from RCMP.

One-month-old twins along with two dogs were in the car at the time, RCMP said.

RCMP responded and found the car about 35 minutes later in the alley between the 800 blocks of 109th and 110th Streets with one of the babies inside.

After patrolling the area with RCMP Police Dog Services, officers found the second baby in their car seat in the alley between the 1300 blocks of 109th and 110th Streets.

RCMP said both babies and both dogs were unharmed and reunited with their family.

RCMP are urging anyone who lives or travelled in downtown North Battleford on Saturday between noon and 1 p.m. to check their camera systems to see if they have any footage of the white Chevrolet Optra or its occupants.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or their local police. People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).