SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for help finding a man wanted for second degree murder.

On May 12, officers and paramedics found Todd Levi Stone, 38, unconscious with significant head trauma in a North Battleford home, according to a RCMP news release.

Stone was transported to hospital in Saskatoon for further medical treatment and was declared dead the next day. An autopsy later determined his death to be a homicide.

On May 13, police learned of a fight between Stone and another man, RCMP said. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Michael Jordan White, 32, of Sweetgrass First Nation.

White is described as five-foot-seven and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police believe he may be in Lloydminster.