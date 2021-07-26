SASKATOON -- A man is dead after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 942 just north of the junction with Highway 55.

RCMP responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police believe a vehicle with three men inside left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from North Battleford, was declared dead on scene.

One man was transported to hospital by STARS with life-threatening injuries.

The other was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Big River RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.