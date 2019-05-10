

CTV Saskatoon





A 54-year-old North Battleford man has been charged with accessing child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant at the home of Cameron Froese on Thursday, seizing several computers and digital storage devices, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say their investigation involves the possession and accessing of child pornography between January and May 2019.

Froese is scheduled to appear in court June 3.