North Battleford man battling depression left without help
In 2022, Scott Smith says he was turned away from Battlefords Union Hospital while he was in a bout of depression.
“I was in such a dark place,” he said.
“They told me not to come to the hospital because I'm bothering them, and they told me to leave, and I walked out of the hospital bawling my eyes out, on my knees in the parking lot and waiting for my dad to come pick me up.”
The 24-year-old says he’s dealt with depression his entire life, and there aren’t enough resources in the Battlefords to support people struggling with mental health.
He says when he has been admitted to the hospital, it was nothing more than a four-day stay with very little in the way of counselling, followed by a prescription for medication.
“I have trouble sleeping at night because my mind is going and I always want to be gone because I think nobody cares about me,” he said.
“I've tried to reach out so many times and they just keep pushing me away.”
Smith says he’s seen a revolving door of psychiatrists since 2019, and received a letter from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Wednesday telling him his current psychiatrist will be leaving the area.
He says he’d like to see more doctors dedicated to the region, as well as support teams like a mobile crisis unit and help phone.
“When you call 811 it's for crisis only, and so I would love to see it change a lot and have something 24/7 in North Battleford to help with depression, and someone to talk to because there's nobody really to talk to in North Battleford,” he said.
In a statement, the ministry of health says there as been a 49 per cent increase overall in mental health staff in the province between 2008-09 and 2021-22.
The ministry says outpatient mental health and addiction offices through the Saskatchewan Health Authority are available in North Battleford, Lloydminster and Meadow Lake, while investments have been made for a Police and Crisis Team (PACT), a Community Recovery Team and a mental health capacity building in two North Battleford schools.
“The Ministry of Health is aware that individuals with intensive mental health needs benefit from client-centred services in their community,” the statement reads.
“In 2022, we announced more residential beds in Saskatchewan for adults who have severe, persistent mental health needs. In North Battleford there are now eight medium intensive beds. In Saskatoon, there are 10 intensive beds and 24 medium intensive beds.”
Executive director of the North Battleford branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association Michele Winterholt says the organization hosts recreational and vocational programs to support people dealing with their mental health.
“Just having that place to go to, to make connections or have something to do can be really important for them,” she said.
Winterholt says part of her goal is to support people’s journey of continuous positive mental health.
“Mental health is not a one and done ever,” he said.
“You have to continue to work at it, you have highs and lows, up and downs, good days, bad days. So getting the medical support you need is one strategy. Another strategy is keeping involved in the community.”
Smith says a lack of mental health resources in the region is depressing, and he’d like to see change.
“I've actually tried to overdose a few times,” he said.
“I got two ambulance bills in the mail in November because I tried to overdose, because nobody listens to me.”
