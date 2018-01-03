

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are investigating after residents of a North Battleford home found what appear to be bullet holes in their house.

Mounties were called to the 107th Street home Tuesday morning after the residents woke up and discovered dents in the home’s door and holes in the house’s siding, RCMP said in a news release. Investigators are not yet sure what caused the damage, but police say the holes and dents appear to be from shotgun pellets.

The incident occurred overnight.

RCMP say officers have yet to receive any reports of injuries connected to the incident.