George and Louise Blais farm just west of North Battleford and say they were hit by thieves Monday night.

They have security cameras and can track the steps the intruders took that night when they stole guns, ammunition, an ATV as well as other equipment totaling about $20,000. Among the stolen items was an antique rifle that George got when he was a boy.

Louise said she is afraid – and that she’s not alone.

"People are afraid, I've been told some of the women are saying we lock our houses when we are in them. We're just afraid. Who's going to come walking in, you just don't know.”

The province started the Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network in the spring. It was created to allow residents to get advisories, report crime or suspicious activity all with the goal of safer communities.

RCMP say it’s working, but relies on resident participation. Right now they have 11,000 people registered, but Cpl. Rob King with RCMP F Division told CTV News they would like more people signed up throughout the North, which would lead to more effective policing.

The Blaises say they have heard of some farmers arming themselves to protect their own property, but Louise said that comes with its own problems.

"If you try to retaliate or fight back, who's going to get hurt, somebody's going to get hurt . Even if it's the thief who gets hurt, it's somebody’s relative. It's a bad spot to be in."

Another farmer, who lives near Table Mountain and didn’t want to be named to protect his safety, told CTV News thieves stole two dirt bikes Monday afternoon and returned later. The farmer confronted them and they pulled a rifle on him twice, the farmer said.

Those affected say want the thieves held accountable, and increased penalties for people in remote areas police can’t reach quickly.

RCMP are investigating both incidents.