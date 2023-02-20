North Battleford faces high rate of COVID-19 infections, researcher say

Signs of the COVID-19 virus in Saskatoon’s wastewater increased slightly this past week, according to data released by University of Saskatchewan researchers on Monday.

Viral RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater increased by 9.7 per cent, researchers said, based on an average of three daily samples over the course of a week from the city’s wastewater.

Increasing levels of viral RNA in the wastewater indicate COVID-19 infections are increasing, according to the report.

The researchers consider the concentration of viral particles medium for the city. With levels remaining in the mid-range, they say COVID-19 infections need continuous monitoring.

Researchers predominantly found evidence of the R346T sublineage of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in their samples, which cover the week ending on Feb. 15.

Viral levels in Prince Albert decreased by approximately 96 per cent in the period ending on Feb. 13, the report says. The concentration of viral particles in the city’s wastewater is considered medium, based on past data.

In North Battleford, the viral load is up by over 21 per cent as of Feb. 13. This average is considered high for the city, the researchers said, and it is the 17th highest value measured during the pandemic in the city.