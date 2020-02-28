SASKATOON -- A woman was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury after a shooting in North Battleford Friday morning.

Seven adults were at a home in the 1300 block of 97th Street when it was shot several times RCMP say. The six others weren’t hurt.

RCMP are describing the incident as a "drive by" shooting and say a suspect vehicle was located after the shooting, leading to the arrest of two men and two women.

This incident was not random and believed to be related to the drug trade, police say.