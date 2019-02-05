Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) delegates on Monday defeated a motion to make it easier for municipal councillors to take an extended leave of absence.

Kelli Hawtin, a North Battleford councillor who supported the motion, said she was "shocked" at the result.

“I thought it was a pretty simple issue – access to a leave – but I discovered it wasn’t.”

Currently, if councillors want to take a leave longer than three months the absence has to be approved by the municipality’s council.

Saskatoon city councillor Randy Donauer put forward the motion to amend the province’s Cities Act to allow extended leaves – without having the consent of the municipality.

"We want to provide councillors benefits that quite frankly the rest of the 21st workforce already has," said Donauer.

When Hawtin had to attend late night meetings while eight months pregnant she considered not running for re-election, she said.

“We look around the room, and I don't see a lot of young females in this room and I think this is a step in allowing that.”

However many councillors stood at the microphone in opposition.

"I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's appropriate. When you run for office, you make that commitment. And I think you need to be there to follow through with your commitment," a SUMA member told the room of about 1,000.

"When you decide that you're going to commit your time to municipal government, you should plan it so you have time," another member said at the microphone.

Hawtin said she was surprised at that perspective.

“I felt we were 20 years ahead of that comment as a society, so I was very, very shocked," Hawtin told CTV News following the vote.

Although SUMA didn’t pass the motion, Donauer said the conversation isn’t over. He said even without SUMA support, the City of Saskatoon will lobby the provincial government to change the Cities Act to get councillors a guaranteed extended leave.