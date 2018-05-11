

CTV Saskatoon





Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked a business owner with a hatchet during a robbery on Thursday in North Battleford.

The suspect arrived at the business in the 100 block of 107 Street in North Battleford at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, he attacked the business owner with a hatchet before taking off with merchandise from the store.

The suspect was wearing a faded grey sweatshirt with the word RAW on the front, a red bandanna around his neck, a red baseball cap with a black brim, black sweatpants, white Nike running shoes and was carrying a small purple backpack.

He is described as approximately 5’8”, about 140 lbs with thick shoulder length hair that appeared to have been dyed red at some point.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.