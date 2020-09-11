Advertisement
North Battleford boy missing since July: RCMP
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 4:20PM CST
Lydon Night. (RCMP)
SASKATOON -- North Battleford RCMP are looking for help in locating a boy who has been missing for more than two months.
Fourteen-year-old Lydon Night has been missing from North Battleford since July 9 and police are concerned for his well-being.
Night was last seen at the North Battleford skate park wearing a red hoodie and black pants.
He is about five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.
Night has family connections to the Cut Knife/Poundmaker First Nation area, Saskatoon and Edmonton.
RCMP believe he may have travelled to the Edmonton area.