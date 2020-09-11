SASKATOON -- North Battleford RCMP are looking for help in locating a boy who has been missing for more than two months.

Fourteen-year-old Lydon Night has been missing from North Battleford since July 9 and police are concerned for his well-being.

Night was last seen at the North Battleford skate park wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

He is about five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.

Night has family connections to the Cut Knife/Poundmaker First Nation area, Saskatoon and Edmonton.

RCMP believe he may have travelled to the Edmonton area.