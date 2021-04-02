SASKATOON -- North Battleford and Prince Albert will be opening a drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic starting Saturday and is open to residents 55 years of age and older.

The announcement from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), comes one day earlier than announced on Thursday.

Both clinics will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine and will be open on Saturday through Wednesday, according to the release.

The North Battleford COVID-19 clinic is located at Cat Finning building- Highway 16 on the way to Lloydminster and will be open from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Prince Albert COVID-19 clinic is located at Thorpe Industries Warehouse, 1 Pine Street, and located East of the Provincial Forest Fire Control Center- North of Prince Albert on Highway 2 and will be open from 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The drive-thru site will be on a first-come, first-service basis.

The SHA is urging residents to seek vaccination as soon as they become eligible to order to protect themselves and those around them.