SASKATOON -- Dress for Success Saskatoon's annual fall clothing sale couldn't take place as it normally would due to COVID-19, but that didn't stop volunteers from finding a way to still make the event happen.

Usually the event would take place in their building on 103rd Street East but because of restrictions on indoor gathering sizes, they decided to host it across the road in the SaskTel parking lot.

One volunteer said it was fun to switch things up.

"It’s a riot. The women here that are volunteers have been volunteering for many years. We’re a small close-knit group who believe in the mission of what we’re doing," said Deb Maclean, volunteer and the chair of Dress for Success sales to client.

Cars could pull up, roll down their window and request a size. Bags cost $15 each and grab bags filled with various items went for $10, all delivered right to the customer’s vehicle.

Dress for Success is a worldwide non-profit charity that has been helping dress women for interviews and work since 1997.

The Saskatoon chapter of Dress for Success holds this sale twice a year – once in the fall and once in the spring.

Proceeds from the sale will assist the organization while they try and help women find work, many of whom Maclean said are coming into Canada for the first time.

"What this does is it aids a woman’s confidence when she goes out. She feels stronger, she feels more confident when she goes into the interview situation," Maclean said.

People who want to make a donation can drop clothes off at the Conexus Credit Union on 8th Street or on Circle Drive.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.