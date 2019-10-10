SASKATOON -- The pillar of the MS Society who helps promote fundraisers and mentors those dealing with the disease - just like her.

The Battleford milkman who navigates icy steps and angry dogs on his morning run.

The veteran volunteer firefighter who is also a CPR instructor, coaches the air cadet’s curling team and helps raise funds for the fire hall.

The former president of the Humboldt Broncos, whose priority was supporting the 29 families affected by the team’s devastating bus crash.

The father to young children, a fourth generation farmer and a volunteer hockey coach.

These are some of the people who have been selected as CTV’s Hometown Heroes - and we’re looking for more nominations.

If you know someone in your community who deserves recognition for their good deeds, nominate them at https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/hometown-hero.

CTV’s Hometown Heroes are profiled online and on CTV Saskatoon News at Six.