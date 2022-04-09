Nolan Maier surpasses 120 career wins: sets WHL record

Maier clinched his 121st career win after a matchup against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday evening.

21-year old Saskatoon Blades goaltender Nolan Maier has officially broken the record of most career wins in the Western Hockey League.

With the Friday win, Maier unseated the previous record holders, former Kamloops Blazer Corey Hirsch and Vancouver Giants alumnus Tyson Sexsmith who both had 120 career wins according to the WHL.

Saskatoon Goalie Nolan Maier just broke the record for WHL wins in a career with 121 pic.twitter.com/EwNYGJQFOO — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) April 9, 2022

Originally from Yorkton, Maier joined the Blades in the second round of the 2016 WHL draft.

Since then, Maier has put up impressive numbers over the last five seasons, accumulating over 5,700 saves over his career, over 12,000 minutes on the ice and an average save percentage of 0.905.

Maier’s accomplishment was announced by the WHL after the Blades Friday victory.

For the 2021-22 regular season, Maier is one of three WHL goaltenders to appear in 50 or more games, and leads the league in games played (59), minutes played (3,370) and saves (1,593).

No goaltender has ever surpassed 120 wins in the WHL.



Until tonight.



Congratulations, Nolan 👏 pic.twitter.com/CyQWwwmDg1 — x - Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) April 9, 2022

On top of this accomplishment, Maier and the Blades have officially secured a spot in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. They close out the regular season on Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings.