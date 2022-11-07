'Nobody is helping': Couple frustrated over experience at Royal University Hospital

A Meadow Lake couple is frustrated after their recent experience at Royal University Hospital.

On Oct. 31st, Peter Morin checked into the hospital after suffering from abdominal pain.

He says it took him three hours to be given a reclining chair and more than four hours to be seen by a doctor.

“I asked for a bed. I said, 'Can you please help me to get a bed?'” Morin said.

Morin said the pain got so bad he had to lie down on the ground.

“My wife said don't lay down there. I said I don't have a choice, I’m trying to stop this pain somehow, and nobody is helping here," he said.

Mary Morin says her husband layed down on the ground for a total of three hours.

“We’ve been together for 25 years and I've seen him tolerate pain,” Mary said. “But this was something that he could not handle. This was too much for him.”

Morin would eventually be given a bed the following morning around 11 a.m..

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said emergency departments are currently experiencing high patient volumes.

“Such demand impacts all departments within our health care system. Every effort is made to free up space throughout our facilities to help keep Emergency Department beds serving those who are waiting as quickly, and efficiently as possible," a staement provided to CTV News said.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses president Tracy Zambory says this is not an isolated incident.

“This situation critical that is happening everywhere,” said Zambory. “Very disheartening and very frightening that this family's situation is becoming more and more the norm.”

Zambory points to the lack of beds and nurses in the health care system for why this is becoming common.

“It is, becoming a real crisis," she said.

Morin did check out of the hospital last Thursday morning and says he is in better health.

“Well I wouldn’t go back to the hospital the way they treated me," he said.

ALLEGATIONS OF RACISM

The couple says he was treated differently due to the Métis heritage.

“I said, 'Why are they treating me like this? What did I do?' Because I am a Métis,” Morin said.

Mary says her husband was not offered a blanket or pillow when he was lying on the ground.

“They didn't try to make him feel comfortable -- like, even though he was in pain,” she said. “Feeling like we don’t matter.”

“The Emergency Department sees patients based on most urgent need. Triage sorts patients according to the urgency of their need for care. Those with the most immediate need will be seen first," the health authority told CTV News in a statement.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is committed to honouring the spirit of truth and reconciliation, acknowledging Saskatchewan as the traditional territory of First Nations and Métis People. We take all concerns from patients and their family members very seriously.”