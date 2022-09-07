'Nobody can run forever': US bounty hunter says suspect's options are quickly limited in a widespread manhunt

As the manhunt for Myles Sanderson continued Wednesday, a U.S. professional bail enforcement agent – or bounty hunter – said options can run out quickly for a fugitive on the run.

Sanderson is wanted in connection with a series of brutal stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan which left 11 and nearly 20 injured on Sunday.

His brother Damien was found dead in a grassy area on Monday on James Smith Cree Nation where all of the attacks except one took place. RCMP say his injuries did not appear self-inflicted.

Nevada-based bail enforcement agent Aaron Kenney has helped tracked down criminals on the run for 20 years.

“We do everything exactly the same way law enforcement would when we approach and do our investigations to track somebody down,” Kennedy said.

“You basically have to put together friends and family, all you know what we call all of the actors or anybody that would be involved with them that would help them," he said.

Kennedy said when a suspect is on the run investigators have to be strategic when interviewing individuals who may have knowledge of a fugitive's whereabouts.

"So as we're talking to people, we're keeping all of our cards close to our chest, because we don't know who is helping them and who's not until we get a better idea of the situation,” Kennedy said.

“So you're not just tracking one person, you're tracking everybody that they're associated with.”

He said the approach changes depending on the circumstances of the suspect. He said if there was a manhunt on, the focus is often on friends and family.

“You pull out all the stops, and you still have to have a little bit of tactics, because some people might be helping him now. But they eventually burn their bridges,” he said.

“Nobody can run forever. I mean, people are going to only support you for so long.”

Kennedy said in the case where there were innocent victims harmed, it often works against the suspect.

“He's not going to have that many people to turn to. People will be like, 'Yeah, no, I'm not okay with that, and I'm going to turn you in.'"

Kennedy said tracking someone on the run is a meticulous job.

“You have to break down everything around, 'What was this guy thinking? What is his history? What's his criminal history, his background, everything comes into play," he said.

"It's just a big puzzle and as soon as you start putting all the pieces together … and you can start guessing as to what his moves are going to be, three to four different ideas as to what he's going to try to do next.

“Their options become more limited as time goes on, and you're on their trail.”