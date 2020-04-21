SASKATOON -- Garage and yard sales are not permitted until further notice, the City of Saskatoon announced Tuesday.

“Garage and yard sales are not critical public services nor are they allowable businesses under the provincial Public Health Order,” according to a news release.

“The Order also requires us to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to avoid gatherings with people from outside our immediate households.”

The city has also temporarily closed playgrounds and the Cranberry Flats Conservation Area.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Monday that solitary walks and enjoying the outdoors are fine as long as people maintain proper distance.