SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon airport says it's in frequent communication with federal and provincial health agencies and is ready to respond to any updates regarding coronavirus.

The airport has not been directed to enact any screening measures for communicable diseases, vice president CJ Dushinski said in an email to CTV News.

Standing protocols for communicable diseases are part of the airport's emergency response plans but at this point, they have not been enacted.

The last time its emergency response plan for this type of incident was put into place was in 2003 for the SARS outbreak.

Two cases have been recorded in Ontario, as well as one in British Columbia.