SASKATOON -- Daytime highs get close to thirty today and tomorrow before reaching even higher through the back half of the week and into the weekend.

Expect to see heat warnings return to the province by Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 29

Evening: 27

Tuesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 29

Wednesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 32