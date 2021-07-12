Advertisement
No reprieve, as summer heat dominates the forecast for another week: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, July 12, 2021 6:06AM CST
SASKATOON -- Daytime highs get close to thirty today and tomorrow before reaching even higher through the back half of the week and into the weekend.
Expect to see heat warnings return to the province by Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 29
Evening: 27
Tuesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 29
Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 32