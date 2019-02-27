The Momo challenge is little more than an urban myth, Saskatoon media expert Craig Silliphant says.

“This is simply moral panic” which happens in a digital culture,” he told CTV News.

Many parents have been sharing social media posts of the challenge, which allegedly involves messages being hidden in child-friendly games like Minecraft and videos on channels like YouTube.

It apparently urges children to contact “Momo” on popular messaging apps. The Momo account often features a scary image of a doll with bulging eyes and black hair.

Once contacted, Momo might respond with disturbing images and instructions to carry out tasks. Some challenges involve watching horror movies, while others include carrying out self-harm or even suicide.

It also threatens severe consequences if the child does not obey or if they tell a parent.

Specific examples of the Momo challenge are hard to pin down and some experts claim it’s a digital age ghost story.

Saskatoon police haven’t received any complaints yet.

“This is very disturbing to the police service,” Saskatoon Police Services spokeswoman Julie Clark said.

“This is the first we've been hearing about it. We don't have any reports at this time, but we've never heard of a trend like this.”

In a statement, YouTube said it works to ensure the videos in YouTube Kids are family-friendly and they take feedback very seriously.

Anyone can flag a video for problematic content, and flagged videos are manually reviewed and inappropriate ones are removed.

“We’ve also been investing in new controls for parents including the ability to hand pick videos and channels in the app. We are making constant improvements to our systems and recognize there’s more work to do,” the company said.