No reported injuries after crash involving school bus
CTV News Saskatoon Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3:52PM CST
Traffic was backed up on Attridge drive Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a school bus.
A crash involving a school bus and an SUV left traffic snarled Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Attridge Drive and Berini Drive.
According to police there were no reported injuries.
Based on an initial investigation, police believe the bus was making a left-hand turn on a yellow light when it was struck by the other vehicle.
Students were quickly moved to another bus and charges are pending, police say.