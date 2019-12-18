A crash involving a school bus and an SUV left traffic snarled Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Attridge Drive and Berini Drive.

According to police there were no reported injuries.

Based on an initial investigation, police believe the bus was making a left-hand turn on a yellow light when it was struck by the other vehicle.

Students were quickly moved to another bus and charges are pending, police say.