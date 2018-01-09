

CTV Saskatoon





Alexa Emerson will head straight to trial.

Saskatchewan’s attorney general recently approved the Crown’s direct indictment request, meaning a preliminary hearing for the 32-year-old woman, who’s facing more than 80 charges in connection with at least eight bomb threats and the delivery of more than a dozen suspicious packages across Saskatoon, will not be held.

Emerson, also known as Amanda Totchek, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

A date for the trial has yet to be set.