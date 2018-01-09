No preliminary hearing for Alexa Emerson; direct indictment approved
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 11:05AM CST
Alexa Emerson will head straight to trial.
Saskatchewan’s attorney general recently approved the Crown’s direct indictment request, meaning a preliminary hearing for the 32-year-old woman, who’s facing more than 80 charges in connection with at least eight bomb threats and the delivery of more than a dozen suspicious packages across Saskatoon, will not be held.
Emerson, also known as Amanda Totchek, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.
A date for the trial has yet to be set.
More Stories
- Amber Alert suspect Jarrod Charles enters plea
- Semi jackknifed on Highway 11 near Dundurn
- No preliminary hearing for Alexa Emerson; direct indictment approved
- Fire destroys three businesses in Hudson Bay, no injuries reported
- Cannimed approves of Sask. retail pot plan
- Saskatoon interested in hosting Canadian Finals Rodeo
- Provincial government spends $7.7M on crop research
- Flu case numbers spiking across Canada, but peak could be few weeks off: experts 1