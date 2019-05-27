While marijuana is now legal, outdoor festival-goers in Saskatoon won’t be able to light up.

Kevin Tobin, artistic directors with the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, which kicks off the season June 21, told CTV News that the Bessborough Gardens does not allow for smoking or vaping and the festival will adhere by those rules.

Consuming marijuana at the Saskatoon Exhibition will also be prohibited.

“Currently, marijuana is not legal to be consumed in public,” said Kristy Rempel with Saskatoon Prairieland Park. “Until such time as the City of Saskatoon or the Province of Saskatchewan changes the consumption laws, marijuana will not be permitted in our spaces – indoor or outdoor.”

It’s the same rule Saskatoon Folkfest will be following, however its executive director said they will be having discussions in June about marijuana with members and the board of directors.