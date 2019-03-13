The provincial government has no intention of imposing a cell phone ban in Saskatchewan similar to one just announced in Ontario.

The ban in that province will come into effect in September. Cell phones will not be allowed during instruction.

Tim Feschuk, a retired teacher, thinks cell phones in class are disrespectful in some cases.

"It's sending a message to the teacher that what you’re saying and what you’re doing simply isn't that important. That can really hurt their education.”

In Saskatchewan, school divisions have the authority to implement and enforce policies related to student behaviour in classrooms.

At this point, no consideration has been given to a provincial ban, Ministry of Education spokesman Chris Hodges said.

Saskatoon Public Schools spokeswoman Veronica Baker told CTV News that the division does not have a blanket policy regarding cellphones.

“The division believes devices can be used as a tool for learning and we educate students about responsible usage. Principals can decide what is best for their school. Also, it can be dependent on teachers, with some using devices in the classroom to support learning. The school division is not contemplating a ban on cellphones in schools.”

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools spokesman Derrick Kunz said they don’t have a formal policy.

“We do not allow use of personal devices in classes, unless the school and/or teacher decides to allow use of personal devices for instructional purposes. Use varies from school to school, and even classroom to classroom. We teach students about acceptable use of technology and responsible digital citizenship.”