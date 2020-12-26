SASKATOON -- Saskatoon firefighters responded Friday to a house fire on the 400 block Avenue I South.

A neighbouring home also caught fire, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

Crews began to deliver water though window openings. The second house was vacant.

Shortly after 11 p.m. the first house was brought under control.

All occupants were accounted for outside the home.

No one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.