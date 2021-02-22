SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak at the 600 block of Spadina Crescent East on Monday morning.

Crews arrived to find a small refrigerator in a suite leaking ammonia, according to a news release.

Hazmat technicians secured the refrigerator, wrapping in plastic and carried from the building.

The refrigerator was then turned over to the building management.

There was no one in the suite at the time of the leak and no one was hurt, the department says.