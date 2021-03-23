Advertisement
No Ness Creek magic this summer, as festival cancelled
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 11:20AM CST
The 2020 and 2021 Ness Creek Music Festivals were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. (Source: Ness Creek Music Festival)
SASKATOON -- The 2021 Ness Creek Music Festival has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.
“We are cautiously optimistic about being able to provide some form of ‘Ness Magic’ on a much smaller scale, so keep an eye on our social media channels for more information,” organizers said in a news release.
“Stay safe and we look forward to our 30th anniversary celebrations July 14 to 17, 2022!”
Ticket holders have been contacted to make arrangements, the release said.