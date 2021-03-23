SASKATOON -- The 2021 Ness Creek Music Festival has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

“We are cautiously optimistic about being able to provide some form of ‘Ness Magic’ on a much smaller scale, so keep an eye on our social media channels for more information,” organizers said in a news release.

“Stay safe and we look forward to our 30th anniversary celebrations July 14 to 17, 2022!”

Ticket holders have been contacted to make arrangements, the release said.