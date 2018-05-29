

CTV Saskatoon





A man driving a truck on Saskatchewan’s Highway 16 when an axe smashed through the windshield escaped with minor injuries, according to RCMP.

A news release from Mounties sent Tuesday stated the truck was hit on the evening of May 16. The truck was westbound near the community of Plunkett when the axe flew through the windshield, leaving the truck extensively damaged and not drivable.

The man was the only one in the vehicle and was treated on scene by RCMP before he was sent to hospital in Saskatoon. Mounties said his injuries were minor.

Police searched the area after the crash, spoke with nearby homeowners and examined the truck, but, as of Tuesday, officers still do not know where the axe came from.

“No leads as to where the axe came from have been generated,” the news release stated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 306-682-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.