No injuries reported following semi rollover on Sask. highway

Battlefords RCMP were on the scene of a single semi rollover on Highway 16 between Delmas and North Battleford Sunday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for a period of about two hours.

In an updated news release sent at around 2:36 p.m. Sunday, Saskatchewan RCMP said the collision clean-up was completed and the highway was reopened.

No injuries have been reported to police.

More information on road closures can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

North Battleford is located around 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.