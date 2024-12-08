SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • No injuries reported following semi rollover on Sask. highway

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Battlefords RCMP were on the scene of a single semi rollover on Highway 16 between Delmas and North Battleford Sunday afternoon.

    The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for a period of about two hours.

    In an updated news release sent at around 2:36 p.m. Sunday, Saskatchewan RCMP said the collision clean-up was completed and the highway was reopened.

    No injuries have been reported to police. 

    More information on road closures can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

    North Battleford is located around 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News