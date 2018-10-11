

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon fire says a house fire on Wednesday night was deliberately set.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Avenue D North around 8:46 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

Firefighters found a small fire in a closet, and put the blaze out in just over 10 minutes.

No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived, and no injuries have been reported. Damage from the fire is estimated at $20,000.