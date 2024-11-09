No injuries in Saskatoon structure fire

Saskatoon fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 900 block of 20th Street West on Friday evening.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames coming from a storage shed behind the main structure.

The fire department says the blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

As of 6:50 Saturday morning, a fire investigator was on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire, as well as to assess the extent of the damage.