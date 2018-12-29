

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured after a fire in a basement on Friday night.

Fire crews received a call about smoke and flames at a boarded-up house in the 1700 block of 22nd Street West around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire was coming from the house’s basement, and crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is under investigation. Officials say there isn’t a damage estimate at this time.