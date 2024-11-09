SASKATOON
    • No injuries after series of collisions involving moose: Sask. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina)
    Saskatchewan RCMP is urging motorists to exercise caution after a series of five collisions involving moose occurred on Friday evening.

    The incidents were reported in the Hudson Bay, Rose Valley, Prince Albert, Melfort/Kinistino, and Southey areas between 6:20 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

    According to RCMP, no injuries were reported, but the vehicles involved in each collision were damaged.

    Saskatchewan RCMP reminds motorists to exercise caution when driving on the highway, especially near treed areas.

    RCMP say wildlife are more active at night and during the early morning hours when visibility is poor but may also present themselves during the middle of the day.

    “They [drivers] should also watch for movement on or alongside the road and shining eyes, which will be your head lights reflecting off the animal’s eyes. Moose are tall animals and their eyes are normally above the beams of most vehicle headlights, and so are less likely to reflect the light,” RCMP said in a release.

    RCMP asks motorists to reduced speeds in areas known to be frequented by wildlife.

