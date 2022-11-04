No injuries after pile-up in Saskatoon

No one was seriously injured following a multi-vehicle pile up Friday morning, according to police.

Saskatoon firefighters and police responded to the crash at the intersection of 22nd Street and Avenue F South around 9:45 a.m.

There were multiple vehicles involved, with one SUV ending up underneath another SUV.

While there were no injuries , the Saskatoon Fire Department identified fluids leaking from the vehicles and traffic was restricted for a short time for a cleanup.