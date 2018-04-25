No injuries after duplex fire in west Saskatoon
No one was injured after fire broke out at a duplex in the Fairhaven neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews responded to the 200 block of Lochrie Crescent shortly after noon. When they arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the back deck of the building.
Everyone was able to get out safely, including a cat which too was not hurt.
The cause of the fire has not been released.