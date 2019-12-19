SASKATOON -- A fire engine will be out of service for an extended period of time after it was T-boned Wednesday night, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Grosvenor Avenue and 8th Street East while the truck was on its way to a medical-related call of a woman experiencing chest pain.

The commanding fire officer had another fire engine dispatched to her, the department says.

A passenger car collided with the driver-side cab of the fire engine, the fire department says. Both the car and the fire engine had to be towed from the scene.

No one was hurt.

Saskatoon police are investigating.