No foul play in death of 22-year-old woman, police say
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 11:19AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 4:57PM CST
An autopsy confirmed no foul play was involved in the death of a 22-year-old woman at Saskatoon City Hospital on Monday, police say.
Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the hospital emergency department for a report of a 22-year-old woman who had been admitted earlier in the day and then died.
The Office of the Coroner will continue to investigate, police say.