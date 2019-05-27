

David Friend, The Canadian Press





The Weather Network predicts slightly below average precipitation for the Prairies this summer, but not to the point where farmers should be concerned about drought conditions.

"Alberta's always the swing province in terms of weather," chief meteorologist Chris Scott said. "We expect that to be the case again this summer with it really flipping between warm and cool depending on the week."

The network is predicting near normal temperatures in general for the Edmonton to Calgary corridor, with precipitation also close to normal.

"We'll get our normal share of active summer weather - thunderstorms, hail storms," Scott said, adding "it's part of living in that part of the country."

The forecast for Saskatchewan and Manitoba calls for slightly lower than normal summer temperatures, with close to average precipitation.