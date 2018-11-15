

CTV Saskatoon





With just over two weeks to go, there is still no word on whether or not the Saskatchewan Rush will kick off their season on time, as labour talks continue between the league and the players association.

The deadline for a deal came and went on Tuesday, but it is believed the two sides are still talking.

A representative from the players association says a counter proposal has been sent to the league from the players.

The league was prepared to cancel the first two regular season games if players had not agreed to their proposal by 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, but the league later issued a statement saying they were expecting a proposal based on recent talks, and suspended the deadline.

There has been no word from either side since that statement.