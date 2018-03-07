The City of Saskatoon says reducing or eliminating traffic delays tied to trains will take a lot of time and cost a lot of money.

The city has completed the first phase of a study examining the differences between relocating rail lines and separating grades at rail crossings. Both options would help mitigate the rail issues in the city, increase safety and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but the study found in both cases the cost would outweigh the benefits.

“We also determined that — and I think this is probably obvious — there would be some significant property impacts if we were grade separating,” said Jay Magus, acting director of transportation for the City of Saskatoon.

The city says, however, there are several benefits to relocating the CP mainline outside the city that are hard to put a dollar value on, like reducing dangerous goods travelling through the city and neighbourhood aesthetics. The city says if it can reach an agreement with rail lines, it would recommend that option as a possible long-term solution. It would cost about $590 million.

“We would like to do a little bit more work, spend a little bit more money, spend a little bit more time in doing a little more engineering work and thinking on how we can relocate the rail outside the city, then approach the rail companies with a business plan,” said Magus. “So instead of being at loggerheads with them, we’d like to approach them with a plan that would work for them and also work for us.”

The city will be presenting the results of the study and its recommendations to city council next week.