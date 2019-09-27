No chemical leak as semi carrying acetone collides with cube van
Saskatoon Fire Department respond to a crash on Highway 11 on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 1:55PM CST
SASKATOON - A semi carrying five 45-gallon barrels of acetone collided with the rear end of a cube van on Highway 11 late Friday morning, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
While the crash left behind a significant amount of debris, hazardous material technicians confirmed that none of the barrels were leaking.
There were no serious injuries, environmental impacts or public safety risks as a result of the crash, according to the fire department.