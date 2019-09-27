

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON - A semi carrying five 45-gallon barrels of acetone collided with the rear end of a cube van on Highway 11 late Friday morning, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

While the crash left behind a significant amount of debris, hazardous material technicians confirmed that none of the barrels were leaking.

There were no serious injuries, environmental impacts or public safety risks as a result of the crash, according to the fire department.