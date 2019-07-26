A high profile online gaming streaming personality will not face charges from the SPCA following an investigation into alleged mistreatment of animals.

Concerns were raised over a video on the popular streaming platform Twitch from Natalia Mogollon, a prominent internet streamer whose online name is Alinity Divine.

The video appears to show Mogollon pick up her cat Milo and toss the animal over her shoulders. The video received millions of views and thousands of critical comments, with some calling for her to be removed from Twitch.

On its Facebook page, the SPCA said Animal Protection Officers reviewed the video, inspected the home and interview Mogollon, and concluded there was no malicious intent. They also said Mogollon expressed remorse for her actions.

“During their investigation, Animal Protection Officers assessed each animal and determined that all appeared to be in good health and had friendly dispositions. Mogollon was cooperative and willing to provide any information requested by the officers,” read a post from the SPCA on Facebook. “Mogollon/Alinity was educated on her responsibilities as a pet owner according to the Animal Protection Act.”

Alinity took to Twitter to apologize last week.

“Hey everyone, I understand the concern and I am sorry for my lapses in judgement,” she wrote in a tweet. “Shouldn't have gotten frustrated with Milo, but I dropped him on the floor behind my chair. I'm not that strong.”