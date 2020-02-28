SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP say no criminal charges will be laid against a Saskatoon police officer who allegedly can be heard shouting at a child in a video widely viewed on social media.

The video was first posted on Feb. 13 and has been viewed thousands of times.

After the video prompted a complaint, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) asked RCMP to investigate the incident. The officer believed to be heard in the video is on leave, according to SPS.

Neither the officer, who may have been off-duty at the time, or the child being addressed are seen in the video.

What led up to the exchange or the full context of the incident is not clear.