SASKATOON -- There are no known active cases of COVID-19 among Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmates after an outbreak that saw hundreds of positive tests, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

Public health declared an outbreak at the jail, located west of Prince Albert, on Dec. 12. In total, 247 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 246 have recovered and one inmate died of COVID-19 complications earlier this month.

Forty-four staff at Sask. Pen have tested positive for COVID-19 and one is considered active, said CSC. The public health order for all staff to self-isolate while off-duty expired on Jan. 19.

The outbreak is still listed on the Government of Saskatchewan’s website. Outbreaks are listed until a medical health officer declares them over.