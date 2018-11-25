

CTV Saskatoon





Fans of the Saskatchewan Rush will soon be able to see their favourite team back in action.

The National Lacrosse League and the Professional Lacrosse Players Association (PLPA) announced they have agreed to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement after an ongoing labour dispute.

“This agreement has created a clear path for incremental growth, not just for the players and the existing clubs, but for the sport of lacrosse as well,” said Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz in an NLL news release.

PLPA President Peter Schmidtz was also pleased with the agreement.

“This new agreement sets the players in a great position for success as partners in a league and sport whose best days are ahead,” he said in the release.

This comes after the NLL rejected a counter-proposal the PLPA put forward in mid-November, which caused the first two weeks of the season – games on Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 – to be cancelled. Saskatchewan Rush also had to cancel its pre-season game.

The NLL said details on the upcoming 2018-2019 season will be released soon.