

CTV Saskatoon





A Nipawin man has been charged with uttering threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Feb. 12 the Saskatchewan RCMP National Security Enforcement Section became aware of statements allegedly made over the telephone to an employee at a Canadian government agency, RCMP said in a news release.

A man threatened he would shoot Trudeau and would blow up the Parliament buildings, RCMP say. The contents of the call were reported to Nipawin RCMP who began an investigation.

On Feb. 27 police arrested David Petersen, 52. There has been no contact between Petersen and Trudeau, RCMP say.

Petersen’s next court appearance is set for March 6 in Nipawin.