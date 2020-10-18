SASKATOON -- A 19-year-old woman is in hospital following a stabbing Sunday morning.

At around 11:50 a.m., Saskatoon police said it was called to Stanley Place, a cul-de-sac in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood, for a stabbing.

In a news release police said officers found a woman with several lacerations. She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they don't believe the stabbing happened at Stanley Place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.