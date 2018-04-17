Nine members of the Humboldt Broncos still recovering from the April 6 bus crash were paid a special visit at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon on Tuesday. Edmonton Oiler and reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid, and Buffalo Sabres star Ryan O’Reilly, stopped by the hospital.

“Just to be here and interact with them, and joke around with them a little bit,” McDavid told reporters. “Try and get their mind off it. There’s only so many text messages, or so many times people can say, ‘Stay strong,’ or, ‘Get well soon.’ I think you want to take their mind off it, and talk about something other than that.”

The two visited four schools in the community of Humboldt earlier in the day, talking to students and stopping at Elgar Peterson Arena to pay their respects to the people who died in the crash.

“To see some of the guys was very special,” said O’Reilly. “Going into the one school, when Connor walked in one of the kids had an Oilers shirt on and just broke down crying. I think it was just a shock to see him, and it was pretty special to be a part of that and witness that — how coming here made such an impact.”

The visit was organized by Sherwood “Sherry” Bassin, former owner and general manager of the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters, the team both McDavid and O’Reilly once played for.

“These two guys, they’re like sons to me,” said Bassin. “In a second, never mind World Championships or what, they wanted to be here. Whatever comfort we could bring, hopefully something. We wanted them to know how we feel about them, and we’ll always be pulling for them — always, not just today.”

Sixteen people of the 29 who were on the Broncos bus when it collided with a semi in north-central Saskatchewan have died as a result of the crash. Two of the nine people still in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon remained in critical condition.